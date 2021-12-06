Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NYSE:CWT opened at $65.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

