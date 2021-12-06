Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

NYSE NOC opened at $357.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

