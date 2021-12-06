Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 64.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

