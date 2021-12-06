Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,012,031 shares of company stock worth $470,946,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $171.59 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion and a PE ratio of 214.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

