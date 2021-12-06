Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,906 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Amundi bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $140.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 114.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day moving average is $146.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.