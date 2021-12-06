Streamr Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $104.56 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00038141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

