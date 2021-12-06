Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €88.39 ($99.31).

Shares of ETR:SAX traded down €0.65 ($0.73) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €67.55 ($75.90). 50,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is €72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.47. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €64.65 ($72.64) and a one year high of €82.50 ($92.70). The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 108.95.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

