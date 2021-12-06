Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

SYK traded up $7.54 on Monday, reaching $254.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,643. Stryker has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

