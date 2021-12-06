Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.510-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.80 million-$239.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.98 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 3.23.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.