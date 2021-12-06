Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $63.7-64.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.09 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.500 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUMO. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,649. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

