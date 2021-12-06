Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,649. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $102,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.