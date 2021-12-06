Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 670,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.