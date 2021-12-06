Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 390 ($5.10).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 401 ($5.24).

Get Superdry alerts:

SDRY stock opened at GBX 267.50 ($3.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 194 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The company has a market cap of £219.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.98.

In related news, insider Peter Sjölander bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.