Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.81.

A number of analysts have commented on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.25 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$13.31 on Monday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$11.97 and a one year high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.