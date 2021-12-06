Surojit Chatterjee Sells 30,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total transaction of $8,767,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.47, for a total transaction of $13,498,800.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total transaction of $2,950,100.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.24. 5,350,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

