Surojit Chatterjee Sells 30,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total transaction of $8,767,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.47, for a total transaction of $13,498,800.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total transaction of $2,950,100.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00.
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00.
Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.24. 5,350,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
