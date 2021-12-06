SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,804,000 after purchasing an additional 81,443 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $674.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $709.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.37.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,508 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.