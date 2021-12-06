Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of SWCH opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.71. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $3,245,887.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,826,555 shares of company stock worth $46,669,009. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.