Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $395.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $347.00 to $395.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.50.

Synopsys stock opened at $344.56 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $365.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

