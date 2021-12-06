T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $113.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

