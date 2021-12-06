Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TBLA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

TBLA opened at $7.12 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.88.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,536,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,492,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.