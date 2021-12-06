Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,400 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 806,100 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALS. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $12,536,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $10,032,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:TALS opened at $12.75 on Monday. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

