Tapmydata (TAP) Price Tops $0.0998

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $2,163.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.56 or 0.00264021 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008965 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003255 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

