Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.87 Million

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report $75.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.90 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $51.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $284.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.57 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 25.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 247,320 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 184,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.23 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.03. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

