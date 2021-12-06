Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Cut to GBX 195 by Analysts at Barclays

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 195 ($2.59) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.59) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.59) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202 ($2.68).

Shares of TW traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 163 ($2.16). The company had a trading volume of 12,823,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.61. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 145.25 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

In related news, insider Jitesh Gadhia bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($138,312.40). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 70,186 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,009.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

