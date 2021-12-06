Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

