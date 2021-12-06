TCG BDC (CGBD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2021 – TCG BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

11/29/2021 – TCG BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

11/29/2021 – TCG BDC was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

11/24/2021 – TCG BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

11/23/2021 – TCG BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

11/8/2021 – TCG BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.84 on Monday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $741.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.99.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 46.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TCG BDC by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 40,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TCG BDC by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TCG BDC by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

