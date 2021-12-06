Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$39.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.72.

Several analysts have commented on TECK.B shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$35.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.65 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.29 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

