Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$39.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.72.

Several analysts have commented on TECK.B shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$35.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.65 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.29 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

