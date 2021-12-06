Teck Resources (TECK.B) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/6/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

11/17/2021 – Teck Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

11/16/2021 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “buy” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Teck Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$35.50 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$48.50.

10/21/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

10/20/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

10/19/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$36.00.

10/13/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$33.50 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,275. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.18. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$21.65 and a one year high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

