Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 727,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $344.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.03.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

