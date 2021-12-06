Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $55.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Big Lots stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Big Lots by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

