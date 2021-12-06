TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

Shares of TIXT opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.69 million. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 1,920.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

