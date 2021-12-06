Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNABY) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS: TNABY) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tenaga Nasional Berhad to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, meaning that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 83.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tenaga Nasional Berhad is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors 890 4160 3506 96 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaga Nasional Berhad has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion $1.09 billion 17.16 Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 9.99

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Tenaga Nasional Berhad is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad N/A N/A N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors -11.69% 7.87% 2.00%

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Berhad rivals beat Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

