Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,198. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.06. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.