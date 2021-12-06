Tether Gold (XAUT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.81 Million

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,779.99 or 0.03684178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $187.88 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00037114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

