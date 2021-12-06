The Berkeley Group’s (BKGFF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BKGFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

BKGFF opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $67.87.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

