The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Down 0.7%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.25 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.93). Approximately 2,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 35,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.93).

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.10 million and a PE ratio of 6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.56.

About The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including 2 arcades and 18 funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities. It also operates and manages 12 premium bars under the Embargo Republica, Lola Lo, Po Na Na, Le Fez, Lowlander, Smash, and Coalition names; and operates 8 indoor mini golf sites at high footfall retail and leisure centers.

