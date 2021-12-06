The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,993 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of E.W. Scripps worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,482,000 after buying an additional 120,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 395.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,825,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,481,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

