The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Update

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 835,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

TKR opened at $67.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Timken has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Timken will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Timken by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Timken by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 12.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

