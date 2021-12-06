The Toronto-Dominion Bank Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,095,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,720,000 after purchasing an additional 174,131 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.