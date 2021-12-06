Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE THR opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $563.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 1.50. Thermon Group has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Thermon Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 122,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

