Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1,297.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,772 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 767,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,409,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $105.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

