Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.73 Million Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of GameStop worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after buying an additional 500,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,639,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in GameStop by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

GameStop stock opened at $172.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.57 and a beta of -2.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

