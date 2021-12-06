Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.83 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.32 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

