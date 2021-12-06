Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,151 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $118.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

