Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,835.5% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83.

