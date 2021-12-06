Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

TMUS opened at $112.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

