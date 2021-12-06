Throne (THN) Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last Week

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Throne has a market capitalization of $263,637.93 and $1.13 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Throne has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.28 or 0.08523116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00059997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,624.76 or 0.99965844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00077013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

