Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 227,193 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLRY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 421,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,836,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Tilray has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

