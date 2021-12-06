Tornado (TCORE) Market Capitalization Achieves $463,480.85

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $463,480.85 and $510.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for $77.25 or 0.00151730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00055666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.29 or 0.08535111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,882.10 or 0.99943663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00076861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

