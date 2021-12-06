Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

